Kellyanne Conway Is Leaving Trump Administration to Keep Daughter From Posting Family Business on Social Media

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Look, The Root uses the same cutoff marker that amusement park rides use to determine who can get on this ride. We don’t fuck with kids unless they are Matt Gaetz’s adopted, but not really adopted, man-boy or Trump’s kids not named Barron. So we won’t be talking about Kellyanne and George Conway’s teenage daughter Claudia no matter how glorious her social media posts may be. We actually want their family, no matter how strange their dynamic, to work out for all parties involved.



Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, “Bitch did you see Kellyanne Conway’s daughter on TikTok! She rocked those bamas!” I know, I know but the posts are important to the story because it is essentially what brought the Conway empire down.



First, in case you didn’t hear, both Kellyanne Conway and her husband George are taking a break from being political enemies to work on their family. Kellyanne will be leaving the Trump administration, where she’s worked as one of Trump’s most trusted advisers from the beginning of his presidency. Kellyanne has been fiercely loyal to her president despite both her husband and her daughter being adamantly opposed to most, if not all, of the president’s policies and positions. George is a faux-president hater. He’s a Republican but not a Trump Republican, who has created a Twitter persona that makes it seem like he’s anti-fucked-up policy, but he’s not. He’s just not a Trump Republican. And Claudia, the couple’s 15 -year-old daughter, has put the family on blast on social media. She’s not a Trump fan and she’s also not a fan of her parents’ marriage. Nevertheless, Claudia claimed that she was seeking emancipation from her parents, which is some white child shit, and that must have been the final straw from Kellyanne’s broom because she’s out and going home to work on her family. Kellyanne isn’t the only one leaving a respective job as George is leaving The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump PAC.



“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes,” Kellyanne Conway said in a statement, CNN reports.



“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”



Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to speak at this week’s Republican National Convention, but who knows if that will happen because awkward.



There are some who have a theory that Kellyanne sees the writing on the wall and leaving a month before the election could be more about the presidential adviser knowing that Trump is going to lose and there will be no job for her.



OK, fine. It’s me. I’m “some.”



This is a political move as much as it is a personal one. Kellyanne, much like the rest of the deplorables, is going to have to restructure her image, and one of the ways to do that is to leave before your tenure comes to an end. She’s trying to get in front of this thing and there is nothing wrong with that, but there will always be a home for her at Fox News, the home where the rest of Trump’s castmates go to die.



