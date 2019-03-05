Photo: Hayne Palmour (AP Images)

What the hell is wrong with Kellen Winslow Jr.?



The former NFL tight-end is back in jail after two new allegations of sexual deviance, including allegedly touching himself in front of a 77-year-old woman.

Winslow was already out on bail and fighting three allegations of rape. TMZ Sports reports that two claims came from women who allege they were kidnapped by Winslow, and a third claim comes from a woman who said the former NFL player raped her 15 years ago.

Winslow was already facing life in prison for his earlier charges and was released on $2 million bail in July.

Since being out, prosecutors have claimed Winslow hasn’t lived up to the terms of the agreement.

Officials say Winslow was working out at a San Diego area gym on Feb. 13 — when he started touching himself and asking a nearby elderly woman if she liked it. The very next week, the woman claims she was in a hot tub at the same gym when Winslow once again engaged in lewd conduct. The woman says she got out of the tub and reported Winslow. She also claims Winslow reached out and touched her arm and foot as she tried to leave. Winslow was formally charged with 2 counts of lewd conduct, 1 count of battery of an elder and 1 count of willful cruelty to an elder.

Winslow didn’t get bail this time, as the judge ordered that he be locked up.

“Winslow played in the NFL from 2004 to 2013 — and made the Pro Bowl in 2007 as a tight end for the Cleveland Browns,” TMZ Sports reports.

It might be best for everyone if Winslow remains in jail until further notice.