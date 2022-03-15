Mike Mora, photographer and husband to “Bossy” singer Kelis, has died at the age of 37 after a long battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. The news was confirmed to ET Monday night via a statement from Steve Satterhwaite of Red Light Management.

Advertisement

“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you,” Satterhwaite wrote.

Mora had previously revealed his diagnosis in a series of Instagram posts back in September, sharing that he’d been battling the disease for a year and had been given 18 months total to live.

“I am posting this…after so much thought. Many hours thinking of what the right thing to do is. Not because of a selfish reason .not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family. I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations,” Mora wrote at the time. “I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through. You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. Shit can be over just like that! This was the first of many, many more iv’s and needles to be pricked on my arm…The story will continue..[sic]”

Following the news of his passing, friends of Mora began posting tributes in his honor, including fellow photographer Brian Bowen Smith, who wrote:

“Saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Mike passing away last night. Working with you was such a pleasure. I loved all of your questions and your passion for your family and photography. Reminds me of me. Sending love to his wife and family. Mike had been sick for a minute but he loved being on set. Today we will be thinking of you at every frame. Great example of why you need to live every day to the fullest. And be great full for every day your here. Love you MM. way to soon. He was an amazing photographer and would have gone far. Sweetest guy I ever met.[sic]”

Advertisement

Mora and his wife Kelis share a one-year-old daughter and six-year-old-son. Kelis is also the mother to her 12-year-old from a previous marriage.



Advertisement

The Root sends our deepest condolences to all of Mike Mora’s family, friends, and loves ones.