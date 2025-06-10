Keith Sweat Tells Women He Doesn’t Want Them If They Won’t Do …What?

One of New Jack Swing’s first recipients of the Teddy Riley-produced style of music that kept heads bobbing from the mid-1980s through the 1990s with the bouncy fusion of hip-hop, R&B, and dance music, was Harlem’s own Keith Sweat. His first single, 1987’s “I Want Her,” didn’t just set the tone, it helped take over the radio airwaves, making Riley one of the most sought-after music producers at the time. With the popularity of Sweat’s songs and longevity in the music business, he has been gifted with constant performances throughout the years, and he still performs now. With a recent performance, several sentences he said during the show have gotten some (mostly women) people up in arms.

A video is circulating online of the singer seemingly dissing single women, warning them that to get with him, they have to “bring something to the table.” After admitting that he is single, he goes into a little diatribe based on his experiences with single women, I’m assuming. While shaking his head, he complains about many of them feeling entitled. Their not cooking and his having to wash his own clothes appear to be a turn-off for the man who sang, “Make It Last Forever.” He seemed to be stuck on the “washing his clothes” part before breaking into his next song.

Keith Sweat calls out modern single women for being entitled, not being able to cook, not washing or ironing clothes, and says, “You gotta bring something to the table to get something from me.” pic.twitter.com/wLYDgfCDcn — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 8, 2025

As social media started to pan him for saying these things, one has to wonder why he would make that a focal part of his show?

Folks need to be reminded that, at 63, that man has been around the block several times and probably circled it more times than most of the people commenting, combined. As most people know, celebrities are basically handed things based on who they are, how popular they’ve become, how many titles they’ve won in sports, the number of movies they appear in, and a multitude of situations that made them popular. Being in that position, men and women not only get their pick of who they can be with, but, with no effort at all. Combine that with them knowing that and not having to court for, let’s say, company, from the opposite sex (or same, depending on who we are referring to, and in some cases, well, let’s leave that to the imagination!). The only expectation at times is the bare minimum.

Now, you also have those “celebrities” who are not looking for anything more than the company of the ones they choose to spend some time with (even if only for a very short period, if you know what I mean), so, in defense of some of the people who are “willing” to meet these celebrities, I am sure a lot of celebrities aren’t searching for someone to iron their clothes or take out their garbage, so we may have to chalk this up to the pool not being the type who may champion their homemaking skills.

I can’t defend or even side with Sweat because I don’t know him or have been in a similar situation to make an excuse or give a reason as to why he felt the need to express his unwillingness to date a single woman who wouldn’t do his laundry. I may even have to place a little blame on that man because HE is the one doing the choosing when it comes to his women. If he is picking the wrong ones, his vetting process has to change, or he has to start looking elsewhere to get the type of women he fancies.

Also, keep in mind that we are in a different era when it comes to the mindset of the dating pool, who may not share the same thought process as the women coming up at an earlier time.