Karma: Colorist Waymond Wesley Finally Bows to Pressure

It looks like karma has finally come for Waymond Wesley, the assistant district attorney in Houston who made headlines in recent weeks for his violent and hateful tweets directed at Black women. Just last week, District Attorney Kim Ogg decided to stand behind Wesley. However, it looks like the Harris County DA’s office has had a swift change of heart.

On Twitter, the office confirmed that Wesley is stepping down. “Waymond Wesley has resigned his position with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Wesley was hired in March 2021, but was only recently assigned as a prosecutor in the Misdemeanor Trial Bureau, where all of his cases were supervised by a senior prosecutor,” the tweet read.

The thread continued:

“At the time of hiring, the DAO was unaware of a series of disparaging & offensive comments Wesley had posted on social media years earlier. When the office became aware of the posts, it was determined he could no longer effectively prosecute cases and he was reassigned. Wesley apologized for his offensive comments and explained that they came during a period in which he was struggling with serious personal issues, including alcohol addiction, from which he is recovering.”



It looks like being reassigned wasn’t working for Wesley and he released a letter of resignation. The Harris County DA’s office concluded its thread by stating: “In his resignation letter, Wesley noted that ‘it has grown clear that my presence is becoming a distraction,’ and he and the office mutually agreed that it was in the best interests of his career and the DAO that he resign.”

Wesley shared a four-page letter on social media where he further tried to explain his heinous behavior. “From a place of pain fueled by alcoholism, I would lash out at people on Twitter to seek attention, including Black women,” he wrote. Nothing will ever justify or excuse what he did and Wesley received exactly what he deserved.

Good riddance!!!