Karen the Kop Kries Kause She Had to Wait in the McDonald's Drive Thru

Kop Karen Krying in her Kar Screenshot : @tkag2020_ann ( via Twitter )

Another day, another Karen exhibiting her white privilege and weaponizing her white woman tears to show how the world is so down on and against her...kind.

No, but for real. Have y’all seen this? A white female cop recorded herself crying in the McDonald’s parking lot because her order wasn’t ready and they had her pull to the side and wait for it.

Kop Karen kreated an entire video so she could accuse McDonald’s employees of being late with her food because they were possibly tampering with her food since she is a cop.

No, seriously. She actually intimated that in the video.

In a video that lasts 2 minutes and 20 seconds, Kop Karen tells us that on her way home from work, she placed her order via the mobile app so that people “don’t try to pay” for her stuff because she likes to pay for it herself. Unfortunately, the order wasn’t ready when she got there, and she was asked to pull over to the side and so someone could bring it out to her.

Kop Karen says that an employee comes out a bit later and hands her a cup of coffee but not her food. Through crocodile tears and exaggerated sobs, Kop Karen tells us that she told the employee not to bother bringing her the rest of the food, because “Right now, I’m too nervous to take it.”

“It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up. It doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone. Right now I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made.”

What? It’s a McDonald’s, not a Benihana, you goofy bitch. No one goes to McDonald’s to see their food get made. Just pass me some hot fries and my Filet-o-Fish and leave me the fuck alone. Who goes to McDonald’s and stands watch over the fry cook? Absolutely no one, that’s who.

But I digress.

Kop Karen kontinues to melt down, dissolving into her fake tears.

“I don’t know what’s going on with people nowadays,” she continues, “but please, just give us a break. Please just give us a break. I don’t know how much more I can take, cause I’ve been in this for 15 years and I’ve never, ever had such anxiety about waiting for McDonald’s drive thru food.”

“So just have a heart, and if you see an officer, just tell them thank you, because I don’t hear thank you enough anymore.”

Girl, if you don’t get your fragile white ass on somewhere with all these dramatics over a fucking Egg McMuffin.

To be clear, this has absolutely nothing to do with her being a cop. The mobile app doesn’t know you are a cop. The mobile app doesn’t notify them before you arrive that you are a cop. Honestly, no one gives a fuck that you are a cop, Karen.

Black people are literally dying in the streets because cops are killing them, and you are upset and crying in your car like Red from Friday because your order isn’t ready?

Never mind that this happens in the McDonald’s drive-thru to literally everyone regularly. Never mind that the overworked and underpaid McDonald’s workers couldn’t care less where the fuck you work or what you do for a living. They just want you to grab your hash browns and your coffee and get the fuck on.

Never mind that the entire reason cops are under fire right now is because some cops choose to use their badge as an excuse to act as judge, jury and executioner when it comes to black people while their fellow cops stand by turning a blind eye to their murderous bullshit.

Kop Karen is the victim here, and all because she just wants to help people, according to her.

Well, Kop Karen, you can help by not painting yourself as a victim because your McDonald’s order wasn’t ready.

You can help by remembering the “thank you” comes in the form of your paycheck, courtesy of the taxpayers in the jurisdiction where you work.

You can help by not creating a narrative that cops are under attack. They aren’t. And if they are, trust me, it’s not underpaid McDonald’s workers who are waging that war.

It’s your white right-wing brothers, baby. Soak that in and let it moisturize your fragile white skin.

I’m really praying that this video is fake and a parody, but I’m convinced it is not.

Because in a world where white privilege exists, it is entirely possible for a white lady cop to feel put upon all because her McDonald’s order wasn’t ready when she got to the drive thru window.

We should all be concerned though. In the video she literally says “I don’t know how much more I can take” which is the red flag of someone who might fly off the deep end soon.

Hopefully Kop Karen won’t kill anyone because she’s upset about late hash browns.

Or, you know, just kill someone the way all the other cops do.