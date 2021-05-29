Karen Calls Cops on Michigan Black Woman for Talking Too Loudly, Cops Entertain That White Nonsense by Fining Black Woman

Screenshot : Fox 2 Detroit

Many racial stereotypes come from a bit of truth. For example, a lot of Black people are loud—which is to say, we tend to have a fair amount of bass in our voices compared to our white counterparts and that shit tends to carry.

White stereotypes also often come from truth. For example, white people don’t always know how to mind their own mother fucking business and they use the police as their own personal negro exterminators because they know cops are often happy to accommodate them. (I may have been a little on the nose with that last one.)

In Eastpointe, Mich., a Black woman received an egregious fine after her white neighbor called the police because—Black people, you’re going to want to sit down for this one—the Black woman was talking on the phone too loudly.

Fox 2 Detroit reports that Eastpointe resident Diamond Robinson was fined $385 dollars because, while she was on the phone, she said her neighbor of the Karen variety demanded that she either end her phone call or lower her voice, and she had the audacity to ignore the white woman who apparently thinks she’s in charge of shit.

From Fox 2:

“I get a ticket for being a public nuisance because I’m talking too loud on my phone?” Diamond Robinson can be heard saying in the Facebook Live video she took as an officer delivered the ticket. “That’s why I got a ticket.” Robinson had been on the phone with a friend when her neighbor, a white woman who moved to the neighborhood a of couple weeks ago, called the police on her. Robinson originally declined to lower her volume and walked past her. “Three minutes later, Eastpointe police pulls up.” Robinson believes she was fined $385 because of her race. “There’s no way police should be called on me when I am on my own property, in my own neighborhood, on my own block,” she said. The neighbor declined to comment on the issue and the officer said the woman would have her day in court.

I’m going to be honest: This shit pisses me all the way the hell off.

I’m not even sure who I’m more upset at—the Karen in her natural habitat crying to the cops because a Black woman shirked her perceived authority or the cops who entertained the woman’s white nonsense at the literal expense of said Black woman and her voice.

For the record: There are less cowardly ways to deal with someone who refuses to lower their voice.

If it’s really that serious for you, you can be more assertive once you’re ignored the first time, even if it means stepping out of your comfort zone and into an in-person confrontation.

You can walk the fuck away since a loud talking person isn’t the same as, say, loud music, fireworks or other things that actually can constitute an understandable (depending on the circumstances) noise violation.



You can understand that you don’t own all of outside and you can’t always control everything that causes you mild inconvenience.

Of course, the police only reaffirmed the white woman’s entitled attitude by issuing a ticket that would take nearly $400 out of Robinson’s pocket and then telling her she’ll have her day in court as if having to go to court (especially over some bullshit like this) isn’t a burden in itself.

Hell, I almost forgot to touch on the real original violation that set this whole thing off in the first place: Black mothers across America teach the children at an early age the dangers of interrupting a Black woman when she’s on the phone.

But boooooy, whiteness, I tell ya. If they have nothing else, they have the nerve.