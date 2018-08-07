Screenshot: YouTube

I cover politics for The Root. Every day, I look into the ongoings of one of the worst administrations to ever do it. I’m fully aware of Candace Owens and was amused when Kanye West began lauding her as a free-thinker. I’ve seen Candace Owens frequently on political talk shows as she’s become the go-to black conservative to call when Paris Dennard is busy working the fields for the Trump administration.



I say all of this to say that if my mother was being held over a cliff by a group of angry vigilantes wearing masks with a sole black woman standing off to the side and the only way that I could save my mother is to correctly identify Candace Owens, and that black woman on the side was wearing an “I’m Candace Owens” T-shirt, I would turn to my mother and mouth “I love you” as I waited for them to decide her fate.

Candace Owens may be a popular conservative black lady trophy of the right, but when it comes to the rest of us, no one knows who the fuck Candace Owens is. So I’m finding it really hard to believe that a dressed down Candace Owens—she of the prestigious and highly visible job as the communications director for the right-winged Turning Point USA—was merely trying to get a coffee when the big, bad ANTIFA confronted her and Turning Point’s founder Charlie Kirk at a Philadelphia coffee shop.

And get this, Owens, of the house of black people are slaves to the democratic system, claims that the entire situation was motivated by race and not her deplorable views.

“To be clear: ANTIFA, an all-white fascist organization, just grew violent and attacked an all-black and Hispanic police force,” Ms. Owens tweeted. “Because I, a BLACK woman, was eating breakfast. Is this the civil rights era all over again?”

Nah, son.



It was Owens who took to Twitter to pat herself on the back for claiming that Black Lives Matter protesters weren’t oppressed but rather, “a bunch of whiny toddlers.”

So Owens can let go of this “racism is a one-way street that only I can drive down when someone is being mean to me” bullshit. This was a lot of things, but racist wasn’t one. In fact, once Owens and Kirk walked outside, ANTIFA began shouting “fuck white supremacy,” proving that Owens might be confused as to what team she plays for. The KKK has never been accused of chanting “fuck white supremacy” during a klan rally. The whole event was captured on video and shared on Owens’ social media. It was retweeted more than 26,000 times and might be some of the best publicity Owens has received since her Kanye endorsement.

Watch the incident below and take a good look at Owens laughing at the protesters whom I’m suuuuure she didn’t call on her cellphone to give her location so that she could stage an event of protest to boost her celebrity, so stop thinking that! Also, Owens is the black woman in the ripped jeans and brown flats carrying the air of conservative, righteous indignation mixed with Jack and Jill elitism.