Kanye West's 2024 Presidental Campaign Is Already Off to a Bad Start

Yes, it’s true: Despite his disastrous 2020 Presidential campaign, Kanye West still has plans to run for president in 2024. But, it’s already off to a bad start due to the people he’s decided to associate himself with.



According to a report from Politico, Ye’s campaign treasurer, Patrick Krason, wrote a letter to a federal regulator that he’s resigned from his position and that the Chicago rapper’s campaign advisor, Milo Yiannopoulos, has broken a federal campaign finance law.

If you’re unaware of who Yiannopoulos is, he’s a British right-wing political commentator who is known for all things racist, bigoted, misogynistic and xenophobic behavior. He particularly has made some hateful comments toward people who practice Islam, and others who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community. The only correct observation he’s made is that he is a “supervillain.”

Although he previously departed as Ye’s campaign advisor in December, Yiannopoulos returned to the position just a week ago, according to The Daily Beast.

In the letter sent to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Monday, Krason wrote, “I have notified the campaign of my resignation and they have been made aware of the requirement to name a new treasurer within 10 days. I have also made them aware that they cannot raise or spend campaign funds until a new treasurer has been named. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions or concerns.”

In a different letter that was meant for Kanye, Krason stated that Yiannopoulos allegedly “submitted falsified invoices and for expenditures that would be deemed unlawful,” before he became he became the Campaign treasurer in November 2022. Predictably, Yiannopoulos denied all the allegations.

More from Politico:

The resignation letter cited an expense for a digital asset where Yiannopoulos allegedly sought reimbursement from both Kanye 2020 and the campaign of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia for whom Yiannopoulos had previously worked, though not recently.

I’m no political expert, but what’s even the point of Kanye running for president anymore? Is he trying to shake up the political landscape? Does he want publicity before an upcoming album drops? Does he genuinely think he can win the presidency?



It’s getting to the point where it’s uncomfortable to observe, even if it’s from a distance. Despite even his often twisted way of thinking, I don’t even want to see this from Ye.