Photo: Matt Sayles (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

While Kanye envisions Trump as a father figure, thankfully he has yet to inherit his lack of empathy.



Last night, Kanye donated $150,000 to the family of Jemel Roberson, a black security guard who was killed by police after preventing what had the potential to escalate into another mass shooting.

Advertisement

The enormous donation was made on the GoFundMe page that Roberson’s family created following his murder on Nov. 11.

According to CNN, Roberson was working extra shifts in order to make his 9-month-old son’s first Christmas special. His girlfriend Avontea Boose is pregnant with their second child.

Advertisement

“This was going to be my baby’s first Christmas with his dad and now he’s going to miss out on everything,” Boose told the Associated Press.

In a post on Facebook, Attorney Lee Merritt wrote: “Jemel should be preparing to go to the Whitehouse to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He should be preparing to receive the Congressional Gold Medal. Instead his family is preparing for his funeral. Jemel is a national hero. This is a national tragedy.”

Advertisement

Roberson’s murder remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

