Screenshot: WGN9

The headline should have been: “Security Guard Apprehends Shooter and Saves Lives.” Instead, it’s another case of the police shooting and killing an innocent black man.

Eyewitnesses say that at Manny’s Blue Room Bar in Robbins, Ill., security told a group of intoxicated men they had to leave. One of the men returned armed, at which point shots were exchanged between them and armed security guards.

One of the guards, Jemel Roberson, 26, managed to restrain one of the gunmen.

From WGN9:

“He had somebody on the ground with his knee in back with his gun in his back like, ‘don’t move,’” witness Adam Harris said.

Two police officers arrived, and upon seeing the scene, one of them immediately shot Roberson before taking the time to better assess the situation.

“Everybody was screaming out, ‘he was a security guard,’ and they basically saw a black man with a gun and killed him,” Harris said to WGN. He was just doing his job—and had managed to do so without using fatal force, as the four people wounded had only nonfatal injuries.



I keep trying to wrap my head around the police officer’s decision here. Did he think it was a hostage situation? Still doesn’t make sense. Did he say anything before shooting Roberson? Probably not, and still wouldn’t make it OK. This man had ostensibly saved lives, and the police chose to end his on a kneejerk reaction.

From WLS-TV:

Those who knew Roberson described him as a man of God who shared his musical talents at several churches around the city, last rehearsing at this South Shore church on Thursday.



“He said, ‘Ma and pops, I’ll see you all Sunday and I jokingly said, ‘You better make sure you’re on time for morning worship. He said, ‘I’ll be there pops. I’ll see you then,’” Turner said.

Friends and family say Roberson had plans to become a police officer. Maybe he could have taught them something about resolving a situation without resorting to lethal force. We’ll never know now.