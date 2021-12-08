Last month, we told you about the upcoming Free Larry Hoover benefit concert featuring the artist formerly known as Kanye West (in case you didn’t know, it’s just “‘Ye” now) and his former rival Drake.

Dedicated to raising “awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform,” the Donda rapper and the Certified Lover Boy himself are finally putting their differences aside (thanks largely in part to J. Prince) to perform together for the first time in years live from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this Thursday night. Now, it looks like Amazon and IMAX have also decided to join in on the festivities.

Per a press release sent to The Root, Amazon Music and Prime Video are set to exclusively livestream the show, making the event free to stream globally on Prime Video, the Amazon Music app, and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. The concert will also be available on-demand on Prime Video following the live event. Additionally, IMAX will stream the concert in select theaters across the United States in an exclusive, one-night-only IMAX Live event.

Speaking on the event, Amazon Music Head of Hip-Hop and R&B Tim Hinshaw said:

“Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we’re excited to give fans around the world a front row seat to this concert. We have made Amazon Music and Prime Video destinations where artists can make their most ambitious ideas a reality—this concert is just the latest example.”

Added Larry Hoover Jr. in a statement, ““With Ye, Drake and J Prince united to advocate for my father’s release, we can take our plea for redemption worldwide and show that we are truly stronger together on behalf of any and everyone with a loved one wrong or unjustly incarcerated. Free my father!”

Select organizations that will also be benefiting from the concert include Ex-Cons for Community Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center.

The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert goes down this Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m.ET. For more info and tickets for the IMAX event, feel free to visit tickets.imax.com.