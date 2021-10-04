Only a few days after a teacher in a Kansas City high school used the n -word during class, the Raytown school district is now investigating a second racial incident that took place last week, according to the Associated Press.



High school students in a Raytown English class were provided with a worksheet that contained many racial, misogynistic, and homophobic slurs in it, used to teach The Laramie Project.

School officials stated that the worksheet was updated earlier this year with a new version that omitted the questionable language, but for some reason the old version of the worksheet was used. A portion of the worksheet asked if it was OK to use certain derogatory terms (and stated them in full) even if you are joking.

In a letter sent out to parents and guardians on last Friday, Raytown’s Superintendent Allan Markley stated:

“We sincerely apologize to our school community for our oversight,” the letter said. “Per Board policy, we will investigate the issue and allow for students and families to have conversations with school and district staff. We cannot discuss any disciplinary actions resulting from the investigation; we will follow Board policy and take appropriate actions.”

This marks the second investigation regarding racial epithets that the Raytown School District has opened within the past week, per t he Kansas City Star:

On Wednesday, Markley said in a letter to parents and guardians that the district was aware of a Raytown High School teacher using the N-word during a discussion with students in class on Wednesday. He said that the teacher’s actions will be addressed in relation to school-board policy. However, Markley declined to give details in the letter about any disciplinary actions being taken towards the teacher. “Regardless of the teacher’s intent, we understand the offensive and inappropriate nature of this word,” Markley wrote. The incident is under investigation by the school district.

Let’s hope that the Kansas City School District takes the proper actions against this teacher, and making this transgression Raytown High School’s last.

