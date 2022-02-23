Vice President Kamala Harris is facing heat for her comments following the annual Munich Security Conference, reported the New York Post. While trying to emphasize that the tensions at the Ukraine-Russian directly threaten Europe, after “70 years of peace, ” r ight-leaning reporters and Twitter users accused Harris of being unprepared.

Vice President Harris was sent to Germany to echo President Biden’s concern about a Russian invasion of Ukraine to European allies, reported the Associated Press. Upon the vice president’s return from Germany, she met with reporters in Washington to stress the severity of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Kamala Harris via Press Conference:

“We’re talking about the potential for war in Europe. I mean, let’s really take a moment to understand the significance of what we’re talking about. It’s been over 70 years and through those 70 years, as I mentioned yesterday, there has been peace and security. We’re talking about the real possibility of war in Europe. So our position is, for us, very clear which is as a leader, which we have been, bringing together down lines, working together around our collective and unified position, that we would all - believe there is a diplomatic end to this moment.”

The New York Post reported a couple of reporters and Twitter users accused Harris of being unprepared in her discussion of the matter. Jerry Dunleavy from the Washington Examiner tweeted that “it is not true there have been no wars in Europe for 70 years, not do I consider the Soviet occupation of Eastern Europe ‘peace and security.’”

Human Events host Jack Posobeic tweeted, “This woman has no idea what war is,” and former GOP House candidate Sean Parnell wrote, “This word salad … may God help us all,” reported the Post.

With other messages touting that Harris embarrassed the U.S. in front of the world or had not a clue what she was talking about, criticisms even traced back to her responsibilities with the US-Mexican border crisis. This conference was just another excuse for conservatives to exercise their Twitter fingers and argue Harris isn’t qualified for her position. Same ish, different day.