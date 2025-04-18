Justin Bieber Embraces, Kisses Sexyy Red in Viral Video, Internet Explodes

Sexyy Red celebrated her 27th birthday in style this week, with some celebrities and big names showing up to support the “Get it Sexyy” rapper. One famous icon who showed up to celebrate the rapper was Justin Bieber, and the internet has plenty to say about a particular interaction between them that he shared on his Instagram.



In the clip with over 1 million likes, Bieber is seen seated at a reserved table in a club as Red walks over to greet the “Peaches” singer. Bieber immediately embraces Red while also planting a kiss on her cheek, as the two smile together, seemingly getting along very well. Naturally, everyone took to the comments in the video with their own takes on their interaction.

One comment with over 70,000 likes reads, “Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey,” with a laughing emoji, referring to Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber. Another person added, “never seen this man smile so hard everrrr.”

Some fans defended the body language in the comments, with one user writing, “The kiss and side hug was definitely a friendly one .. yall are reaching with the ‘have some respect’ comments” along with eyeroll and laughing emojis.

Red herself also shared the video to her own Instagram account, and actually replied to some of the comments. One user wrote, “Justin don’t be smiling like that with his girl,” to which Red replied, “yes he do!!” Clearly, Red is not about the drama or speculation regarding Bieber and his marriage.

Some fans were simply shocked to see Bieber genuinely enjoying himself at the event. One user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Justin being the life of the sexy redd party ... didn’t have that on my 2025 bingo card.” Other users are still side-eyeing the behavior on these other apps, with one person writing on X, “I don’t know why but bro always pulls the biggest SMILE when his wife is not around.”