DE PELICULA : John Legend & Common Glory Oscars 2015

Any movie dealing with the civil rights movement is hard to watch. Our parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles fought the battles. What makes Selma so important is that it shows us the way as we get back on the streets and fight this battle again.

Red Tails - Disney+

Red Tails We got jets! (2012)

While there are numerous films and documentaries about the Tuskegee Airmen, Red Tails puts the audience right in the middle of the dogfights. In addition to celebrating these heroes, it’s also a highly entertaining movie.

Loving - Amazon

Loving Movie CLIP - Will You Marry Me? (2016) - Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga Movie HD

Yes, the Lovings’ story isn’t easy, but it’s full of sweet moments that remind us why they fought so hard for their right to be together.

Till - Prime Video

TILL | Official Trailer | MGM Studios

Sadly, Mamie Till-Mobly never got the justice she and her son Emmett were owed. However, the way she used her tragedy to inspire others shows a strength most of us will never know.

Malcolm X - Max

Denzel Washington Gives Malcolm X’s Powerful Speech | HBO Max

We can’t discuss Black liberation without Spike Lee’s brilliant Malcolm X. Everything Denzel Washington does is absolute perfection. If you don’t come away with a need to know more about Malcolm X, you should rethink your life choices.

When They See Us - Netflix

When they see us freedom scene

Yes, I cheated and threw in this gripping limited series. As hard as it is to make it through this story of the Exonerated 5, you can’t help but feel their joy when they’re finally set free.

42 - Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play

42 - Official Trailer 2 [HD]

Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in major league baseball is one of the most impactful moments in American history. However, Chadwick Boseman’s grounded, layered performance portrays the man behind the legend.

Hidden Figures - Hulu, Disney+

Hidden Figures | “Give or Take” Clip [HD] | 20th Century FOX

We wouldn’t have space exploration without Black women. That’s it and that’s all.

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Hulu, Disney+

SUMMER OF SOUL | Gladys Knight & The Pips | “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” Clip

Questlove took a lost piece of Black history and restored it for the world to celebrate. He returned a forgotten moment of Black culture to us all.

Just Mercy - Hulu

Just Mercy | “I Know You All Have A Lot Of Questions” Clip | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Unfortunately, Black men being falsely convicted and imprisoned has become far too common. But, reminding the world that there are people like Bryan Stevenson out there advocating for these victims of a broken system gives us a little hope that this won’t continue to be a problem.

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé - Netflix

Beyoncé- Diva HOMECOMING (HQ)

Beyoncé brought HBCU culture to Coachella and our lives have never been the same. This may seem like an unorthodox choice, but the pure unapologetic Blackness on display here is glorious.

Marshall - Prime Video

The last day at court. Marshall movie

Once again Chadwick Boseman brilliantly humanizes a legend. This look at Thurgood Marshall’s early years as a civil rights attorney not only showcases his skills as a lawyer but also his commitment to justice.

Black Panther - Disney+

Black Panther - Preparing For The Ceremony/Challenge Day

Yes, I know Wakanda is a fictional country. But the overwhelming pride we felt when all the tribes gathered to crown T’Challa as the new King was very real. We will never forget how it felt to see that celebration on the river and know that Black people were being seen as the beautiful kings and queens that we are.

