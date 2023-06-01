Juneteenth is a celebration of Black liberation and freedom. It’s also a time for us to showcase and highlight Black culture. Obviously, most of us do these things year-round, but just in case you want to spend time reliving some of the greatest, most emotional moments in Black life, these are the movies you need to watch as you celebrate Juneteenth.
Selma - Paramount+
Any movie dealing with the civil rights movement is hard to watch. Our parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles fought the battles. What makes Selma so important is that it shows us the way as we get back on the streets and fight this battle again.
Red Tails - Disney+
While there are numerous films and documentaries about the Tuskegee Airmen, Red Tails puts the audience right in the middle of the dogfights. In addition to celebrating these heroes, it’s also a highly entertaining movie.
Loving - Amazon
Yes, the Lovings’ story isn’t easy, but it’s full of sweet moments that remind us why they fought so hard for their right to be together.
Till - Prime Video
Sadly, Mamie Till-Mobly never got the justice she and her son Emmett were owed. However, the way she used her tragedy to inspire others shows a strength most of us will never know.
Malcolm X - Max
We can’t discuss Black liberation without Spike Lee’s brilliant Malcolm X. Everything Denzel Washington does is absolute perfection. If you don’t come away with a need to know more about Malcolm X, you should rethink your life choices.
When They See Us - Netflix
Yes, I cheated and threw in this gripping limited series. As hard as it is to make it through this story of the Exonerated 5, you can’t help but feel their joy when they’re finally set free.
42 - Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play
Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in major league baseball is one of the most impactful moments in American history. However, Chadwick Boseman’s grounded, layered performance portrays the man behind the legend.
Hidden Figures - Hulu, Disney+
We wouldn’t have space exploration without Black women. That’s it and that’s all.
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Hulu, Disney+
Questlove took a lost piece of Black history and restored it for the world to celebrate. He returned a forgotten moment of Black culture to us all.
Just Mercy - Hulu
Unfortunately, Black men being falsely convicted and imprisoned has become far too common. But, reminding the world that there are people like Bryan Stevenson out there advocating for these victims of a broken system gives us a little hope that this won’t continue to be a problem.
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé - Netflix
Beyoncé brought HBCU culture to Coachella and our lives have never been the same. This may seem like an unorthodox choice, but the pure unapologetic Blackness on display here is glorious.
Marshall - Prime Video
Once again Chadwick Boseman brilliantly humanizes a legend. This look at Thurgood Marshall’s early years as a civil rights attorney not only showcases his skills as a lawyer but also his commitment to justice.
Black Panther - Disney+
Yes, I know Wakanda is a fictional country. But the overwhelming pride we felt when all the tribes gathered to crown T’Challa as the new King was very real. We will never forget how it felt to see that celebration on the river and know that Black people were being seen as the beautiful kings and queens that we are.