Juelz Santana, the artist formerly known as "Chewelz," has officially launched his own label.



“What started out as a mixtape title with Lil Wayne turned into something much more,” Santana said in a press release. Artists like Ski, Caesar and Young Ja (the rapper’s nephew) are currently on the roster.

The label also has its own Instagram page with the likes of Dave East, N.O.R.E. and fellow Dipset member Jim Jones praising Santana’s latest endeavor. The label’s logo is a zombified baby that encompasses the multifaceted nature of “I Can’t Feel My Face,” including music, clothing, and cannabis.



The mixtape with Lil Wayne was supposed to happen back in 2005, but ultimately never came to fruition. “It worked out for the best anyway, because the album didn’t come out for political reasons,” Santana explained in a 2008 VladTV interview. “There were so many people you had to get on the same page, and at that time I still had Cam in my situation.”

In 2012, Lil Wayne told MTV : “I started putting extra verses on those songs and I’ve moved on. Now what probably would’ve been I Can’t Feel My Face, has now turned into I Am Not a Human Being.” Santana’s studio being raided a year prior also played a role in the delay.

“He can’t work how he wants to work because they shut down his studio,” Wayne said. “I sent him some music and he didn’t send them back in the time-fashion that I work.”

“I Can’t Feel My Face” will be sponsoring the Diplomats & Friends Burning Gas Tour starting July 16th in New York City.