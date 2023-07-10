Massive Loss for Victims Of Tulsa Race Massacre and Their Family

The victims of the brutal 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and their descendants suffered a massive loss in court. On Friday, an Oklahoma judge dismissed a lawsuit brought on behalf of the last three survivors of the massacre seeking reparations for the crimes against them and the lasting harm to their descendants.



Tulsa County District Court Judge Caroline Wall ultimately dismissed the survivors’ calls for reparations, siding with the defense’s argument that the survivors could not prove “individualized injury.” This despite the fact that the family home of one of the survivors, Lessie E. Benningfield Randle, was looted and destroyed during the massacre.

For those unfamiliar with the Tulsa Race Massacre, in the summer of 1921, white rioters aided by city and state officials looted and burned the affluent Black community in the Greenwood District of Tulsa. The district, known as “Black Wall Street,” was leveled. An estimated 800 people were injured and 300 were killed. The story of the Tulsa Massacre had mostly been lost to history. But for the remaining survivors and their families the bloody aftermath of the riots still looms large. Thankfully, there is still a chance for the survivors in this case to have another day in court.

Sara Solfanelli, an attorney representing the victims, told the Washington Post that they planned to appeal. “Black Americans, especially Black Tulsans, carry the weight of intergenerational racial trauma day in and day out—a weight they cannot relinquish or cavalierly dismiss,” Solfanelli said in a statement obtained by the Post. “The dismissal of this case is just one more example of how America’s, including Tulsa’s, legacy is disproportionately and unjustly borne by the Black community.”

The victims of the Tulsa Massacre have had some relief. Last year, Ed Mitzen, a New York-based philanthropist donated $1 million to the survivors. However, many argue that true reparations needs to come from the city of Tulsa that allowed the massacre to occur.