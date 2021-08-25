Real Hot BTS Shit!

If you’ve been wondering about that rumored collaboration between Megan Thee Stallion and K-Pop sensation BTS, then boy, have I got news for you!

Variety reports that a judge has now cleared thee Hot Girl Coach to release the remix version of BTS’ “Butter,” on which she is featured. This ruling comes hours after Megan reportedly submitted a petition against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford on Tuesday where she alleged that they are preventing her from releasing the song. The relationship between Megan and the label has become increasingly contentious, with the label making a similarl y obstructive move just last year.

Per court documents, the petition asserted that Megan’s music career “will suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry. Such irreparable injury to her personal goodwill and the silencing of her artistic expression in music cannot be compensated in the way of monetary damages.”

They later added, “The release of new music from Pete [Meg’s legal surname] is vital to maintain her status as a relatively new but still up and coming artist. Absent immediate help from the Court, Pete’s art will be impacted, the release of the song derailed, and Pete’s goodwill, reputation, and overall career will suffer detrimental, undesirable, and irreversible harm.”

After the news broke of the judge’s decision, Megan took to Twitter to express her excitement.

“Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am,” she wrote in accompaniment with several butter emojis.

But that’s not all she has to be excited about! The “Body” rapper was also afforded yet another legal win after an L.A. judge found that rapper Tory Lanez was indeed in violation of Megan’s restraining order thanks to his “surprise” appearance at Rolling Loud Miami. According to TMZ, the judge ordered Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, to pay an increased bail amount and modified the conditions of his bail to “specifically prohibit him from attending events where his alleged victim, Megan, will be present. The judge also said if this issue comes up again, he will be remanded into custody.”