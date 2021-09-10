Joy Taylor has been paying her dues for a loooooooong time.

After graduating from Miami’s Barry University in 2009, she’s since gone on to become one of the most popular faces in sports television. From moderating Fox Sports 1’s Skip and Shannon: Undisputed to co-hosting The Herd with Colin Cowherd and launching her podcast Maybe I’m Crazy, the 34-year-old has been putting in work to not only break down barriers for women (Black or otherwise) in sports but to create her own lane in the process.



And now her tremendous work ethic is being rewarded with a brand new show, The Joy Taylor Show, which is set to premiere this Saturday on Fox Sports Radio.

Front Office Sports reports that as one of only a handful of solo female sports radio hosts in the country, Taylor has an expressed desire to book as many female guests as possible. She’ll also be kicking off her new gig with a very special guest, as her brother, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, will be appearing during the show’s premiere.

“I will get his thoughts on the first week,” she told Front Office Sports. “And obviously react to (the season-opening game) Thursday with the Cowboys and Bucs playing. Who better to talk to than a first ballot [Pro Football] Hall of Famer, right?”

Since joining Fox Sports 1 in 2016, Taylor has made it her mission to capitalize on every opportunity. So aside from moderating and serving as an anchor on the network, she’s also appeared on other popular shows like “Speak for Yourself,” co-hosted by Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho, and “First Things First.”

“That’s always been my goal: To be in that role,” she explained. “Everyone I’ve worked with at Fox has known that. I’ve felt really blessed to be able to work with the talents I’ve been able to work with. And have them believe in me, and advocate for me the way that they have, and give me the space to grow as a talent, especially in live network TV.”



Trust and believe, Joy is about to kill her new gig. And now it’s time for ESPN to give Malika Andrews similar treatment by handing her the reins to The Jump now that Rachel Nichols has been voted off of the island.

Congrats, Joy!



