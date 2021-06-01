Journalist Tricks Republicans Into Tweeting Photo of JFK’s Killer on Memorial Day, and Candace Owens Proves She’s the ‘I’ in Idiot

Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

It must be fun to troll Republicans. I mean, they are ripe for it. They are at least a few crayons short of a 64 box of Crayolas. They are self-righteous and loud and shamelessly racist AF.



So leave it to journalist Ken Klippenstein, who has a history of trolling idiots on social media, to trick Republicans like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Matt Schlapp, and Dinesh D’Souza into retweeting a military portrait of Lee Harvey Oswald, the man who shot and killed President John F. Kennedy, on Memorial Day.



And Klippenstein didn’t have to do too much. All he did was tweet the prominent idiots asking them to retweet a photo of his “grandfather.”



“Congressman, my grandpa’s a big fan of yours and is a veteran, he would be thrilled if you could RT this photo of him for Memorial Day. Here he is as a young Private First Class,” he tweeted along with a photo of Oswald in military uniform, Insider reports.



“The journalist sent a similar tweet to Schlapp. Gaetz retweeted the photo with an American flag emoji in the caption and Schlapp tweeted ‘Wow @kenklippenstein it’s my honor to retweet the photo of a veteran on a day we remember his fallen friends. God bless your grandfather,’” Insider reports.



Twitter users quickly pointed out that Republicans are idiots.

For some reason, perpetual waste of space and air Candace Owens, the black woman who gave her kidney away for a congratulatory pat on the top of her fuzzy head, jumped into the fray only to make a damn fool of herself.



“It is not ‘political correctness’ to have a soul and modicum of decency. Reminder: these men DIED – the majority of them on foreign soil – so you could be free,” Owens tweeted at Klippenstein, Insider reports. “You do not photoshop murderers into their uniforms so you can have a laugh.”



Joke’s on Owens, since Oswald actually was “a member of the US military prior to the assassination of JFK and the portrait Republicans were mistakenly retweeting was not photoshopped at all, it was really his military portrait,” Insider reports.



Never forget that Candace Owens is the Stacey Dash of Omarosas.