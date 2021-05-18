John Boyega to Star in and Produce Attack The Block 2

John Boyega arrives for the World Premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo : Jesse Grant for Disney ( Getty Images )

On Monday, fans of Attack The Block got the news of a lifetime when word got out that a sequel to the 2011 cult classic film would be making its way to the big screen.

Per Deadline, Attack The Block 2 will see the return of BAFTA Nominee and Small Axe star John Boyega in his role as Moses as well as Joe Cornish, who wrote and directed the original film. Additionally, Cornish and Boyega will be joined by producers Nira Park and James Wilson, rounding out the fab four team that originally helped bring the beloved sci-fi film to life. Unlike the first film, however, Boyega is set to produce the sequel in addition to starring. The film won both SXSW and Los Angeles Film Festival Audience Awards and helped launch Boyega into stardom. As of now, plot details are few to none but it’s pretty safe to say that John is more than thrilled about returning back to the block after 10 years.

“Yes Attack the Block 2 is happening! Yes I’ll be starring and producing! Yes I’m bloody excited ! London VS them tings,” Boyega excitedly wrote in a post to social media.

Speaking to Deadline Boyega explained, “It’s been a decade since Attack the Block was released and so much has changed since then. I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favorite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honor].”

Cornish also added, “I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack the Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release. I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.”

Attack The Block tells the story of a teenage street gang led by Boyega who must band together to protect their neighborhood from an alien invasion. There is no word yet on when the film is expected to drop.