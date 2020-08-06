Joe Biden Says 'Unlike African Americans' the Latino Community is 'Incredibly Diverse' And...Well...This Election 'Bout to be Long AF

Photo : Jim Watson ( Getty Images )

Boooooy, y’all’s presumptive Democratic nominee appears to be bound and determined to join y’all’s president in making the upcoming presidential race as excruciatingly cringeworthy has humanly possible. This racism vs. diet racism Pepsi challenge we’re all being subjected to is getting...well...interesting.

In an interview with NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro that aired during the virtual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Joe “You Ain’t Black if You Don’t Like the Taste of Your Own Feet as Much as I Do” Biden was asked a question about the extension of temporary protected status to Venezuelans and whether the deportations of Cubans will be halted as well. Biden started off well enough, saying that the TPS program is something that he will “move on the first day that I’m in office and make sure that we extend it to people.”

And then, out of nowhere, this shit happened...

“And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” Biden said.

*takes deep breath*

NIGGA, What???

First of all: Why the fuck is Black people’s name in his mouth in the first place? We weren’t even part of the conversation. This man threw us under a bus that wasn’t even driving down our street.

Secondly: Bitch, fuck you!

Third: I don’t care if Black people overwhelmingly voted Democrat in every election in the history of ever-dom. That isn’t a reflection of our collective attitudes towards any and all subjects. I promise we don’t have big Black people meetings where we collectively decide what we’re for and against. It just so happens that Black people share a lived experience that has us overwhelmingly believing that racism is alive and well in America. And Republicans—who never seem to pass on an opportunity to express that they don’t believe systemic racism is an actual thing—have done a piss-poor job for the last several decades of appealing to us. None of that means that we lack “incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

Listen: I know we all want Cheeto McButthole-Mouth out of the White House, but as Biden’s dog whistle slowly but surely morphs into a bullhorn, it’s getting harder and harder for us to justify casting that ballot in his name.

Biden’s strategy from here on out should be to shut the entire fuck up until November and let Trump continue digging his own grave. Maybe choosing a Black woman as a running mate who will snatch his caucasity-filled ass up when he starts to speak wrong will also help.

Otherwise, this election bout to be long as fuck and I might not make it to the mountain top with y’all.