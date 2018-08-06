Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

It’s Monday, folks, so you know what that means? It means that the GOP are up to their usual routine of rousing racism in America and playing themselves on national television.



White America’s most favorite sheriff, Joe Arpaio—you know the sheriff who was so racist that he couldn’t stop being racist even after a court ordered him to stop being racist and then was almost sent to jail because he couldn’t stop being racist only for a bigger racist with more power came along to pardon him—took his turn in the hot seat on comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series, Who Is America?

Baron Cohen posed as a Finnish YouTuber called OMGWhizzBoyOMG (real name: Ladislas Kekkonen) who invited the disgraced Arizona sheriff in for a chat.

After Arpaio talked with a 1-inch plastic donut about the importance of owning guns, Baron Cohen asked Trump’s bestie whether the president might’ve had a golden shower, to which the sheriff replied: “Wouldn’t surprise me.” The segment ended with Baron Cohen asking Arpaio whether he’d accept an amazing blowjob from the president, to which Arpaio replied: “I may have to say yes.”

Hiyoooooo!



Arpaio, like many Republicans who’ve played themselves on the show, tried to jump the airing of his episode by acknowledging in July that he totally played himself.



In July, after hearing Sarah Palin and other Republicans coming out to acknowledged that they had been “duped” by Baron Cohen, Arpaio told Arizona media that he should’ve vetted the interview request before making an appearance.

Arpaio noted that he thought the interview was strange after veering into questions of golden showers and blowjobs (ya think?), but he doesn’t leave interviews.

“I’m thinking, ‘Wait a minute. What the hell does this got to do with the interview?” he said, AZ Central reports.

“I know Palin said she cut it loose and left,” Arpaio said. “I never leave. You know me, I never left the interview, I went to the bitter end.”

Arpaio claims that the interview had him so shook that he documented it once he got home.

“My gut told me to document this, and I did,” he said. “I made notes. ... You can’t get any more fake. The guy’s posing from the media from Finland? I get a lot of interviews from foreign people. I always talk to the foreign people. This was a little strange.”

Watch the interview below

