Sung Kim, the officer who fatally shot Jimmy Atchison during a police raid, was finally indicted on criminal charges four years following the murder, per Fox 5 Atlanta. Atchison’s family rallied outside the Fulton County courthouse Monday to celebrate the step toward justice and also demand “more than just an indictment.”

President of the Georgia NAACP Gerald Griggs said on the courthouse steps if it wasn’t for the consistent protests and marches, Atchison’s family would have never seen this victory. Ex-officer Kim was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath by a public officer, the report says. The Atlanta Police Department didn’t discipline Kim following the shooting and conducted what Atchison’s aunt called a “sham” investigation into his actions, per 11Alive News.

The most APD did was re-evaluate their role on federal task forces, requiring all local police to wear body cameras. Though, body camera footage is only one factor toward the greater concern of police reform in the city. Even an indictment may not be enough for real change.

“- we want more than just indictments, we want convictions,” Griggs said. “Atlanta has a police brutality problem and Jimmy’s name underscores that.”

