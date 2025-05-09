Entertainment

Jhene Aiko Provides Photos Of Her Home After It Burned Down in LA Wildfires

The 'Sativa' singer was one of a handful of celebs who were unfortunately impacted by the devastating natural disaster back in January.

By
Shanelle Genai
Jhene Aiko attends Metro By T-Mobile Presents: Live In LA Powered By Pandora Featuring Cardi B And Jhené Aiko at Academy Nightclub on November 15, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Jhene Aiko attends Metro By T-Mobile Presents: Live In LA Powered By Pandora Featuring Cardi B And Jhené Aiko at Academy Nightclub on November 15, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Jhene Aiko is giving fans a long-awaited update on her living status after losing her home back in January. And what she had to say may be beneficial to a whole lot of folks.

As incredulous as it may seem, it’s been four months since wildfires rocked Los Angeles and caused unimaginable chaos, burning thousands of acres, homes, and displacing countless people. Aiko was one of the handful of celebs who suffered major loss and now, telling her fans at the time that she and her children has to unfortunately say goodbye to their house and their memories.

“[Our] home is gone. burned to the ground with all of our things inside. Lord have mercy. Thankful we still have each other. starting from scratch. My heart is so heavy,” she said at the time.

Now, on Wednesday, the “While We’re Young” singer showed her fans and followers a glimpse of the devastation, informing them that she went back to see her home last month and it was the first time she’d been back to take a look at everything since all the tragedy erupted. Posting multiple pictures of the front of her home, garden, and the area around it—she somehow found a way to bring some positivity and inspire hope to others who were affected.

“Finally saw it for myself three months later. Sometimes a sigh is not enough, you gotta scream ‘F*************CK!!!’ at the top of your lungs,” she wrote on her first few since-expired posts to her Instagram story.

She later added: “IDK who needs to hear this but, you absolutely MUST cry about it as often as the feeling comes.”

See the sad pictures below.

Image for article titled Jhene Aiko Provides Photos Of Her Home After It Burned Down in LA Wildfires
Screenshot: Instagram/Jhene Aiko