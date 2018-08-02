Black people meeting up with Donald Trump never ends well. So please tell me why these “urban” pastors of “inner-city” churches decided to sit down with The Orange One?

Naturally, they started their Sunken Table Talk with a prayer. In a room full of pastors, there were so many to choose from, but ultimately OWN’s John Gray took over, praying:



“God, we thank you for an opportunity to speak about the hearts of those who sometimes cannot fight for themselves. Thank you for this moment to be able to share our hearts with the president and his administration. Dr. King said we cannot influence a table that we are not seated at. And so we pray that this conversation will be fruitful, and productive, and honoring of the best traditions of this nation. We further pray that you will continue to give wisdom and insight to our President and his leadership team to be what our nation needs, to build this country from the inside out, that we will continue to be a beacon of hope and light around this world.”

You can miss me with the “seat at the table” rhetoric because that seat and that table are doing nothing for the black community. This president has been very clear in his divisive agenda and this distraction is insulting.



One of the pastors, Darrell Scott of Ohio, thought this was the perfect time to praise Trump and slam Obama. He said that Trump is “the most pro-black president” in recent history who “actually wants to prove something to our community. The last president didn’t feel like he had to.”

Gray closed the meeting out by telling Trump big lies ... yuge lies: “My prayer is that you will continue to have wisdom and insight to lead this nation,” he said. Continue? Wisdom? Stop it right now.



Jesus, take the wheel and the entire table.

