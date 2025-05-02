Jeezy Could Be Headed to Jail Over His Divorce From Jeannie Mai, Here's the Tea

Rapper Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s divorce drama continues to make waves. But this time around, things may have reached a new low. We’ll explain.

As you well know by now, ever since the former couple announced their split back in September 2023, nothing but mess has played out in the public eye. Whether it was Mai’s allegations that the “Put On” rapper was verbally and physically abusive or Jeezy’s claims that the former “The Real” cohost was “gatekeeping” their now three-year-old daughter—things have just gone completely south for nearly two years.

Now, it looks like the situation has hit a new low as the month of April came to a close earlier this week thanks to a Georgia judge’s new decision. Per court documents obtained by In Touch on Thursday, the judge said that Jeezy “willfully failed” to fulfill one of the requirements laid out in his divorce, which was to return the title of the 2021 Range Rover back to Mai.

This unfortunately checks out with what we told you previously happened back in December 2024, when Mai was reportedly barred from retrieving the last of her things from the Atlanta home they once shared—despite her having a court order to do so. As a result, police were called though no incident occurred and she was able to retrieve her things.

However, with that prior incident and the “Lose My Mind” rappers alleged refusal to return the Range Rover, the Georgia judge has now issued a warning to him and threatened to hit him with sanctions—a.k.a. jail time—if he doesn’t comply with the rest of the requirements in the divorce.

Additionally, neither party will be responsible for paying any lawyer fees for the other.