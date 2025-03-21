Thought the Jeezy-Jeannie Mai Divorce Drama Was Done? Here's Some New Mess!

The drama going on between Jeezy and Jeanie Mai has only gotten worse. Their messy divorce is spilling into 2025 and continues to get messier with every new development.

In a recent report from In Touch, the Atlanta rapper is requesting that Mai pay him $20,000 to pay for the legal fees that he has racked up through this lengthy divorce process. He asked her to pay for his legal fees just shortly after she accused the “Let’s Get It” rapper of being in contempt.

This latest development is just one messy moment in a long line of them.

As previously reported by The Root, in January, court documents revealed that Jeezy and Mai got into a dispute in December 2024 that resulted in the police being called.

A judge approved a pre-scheduled visit to Jeezy’s house in Georgia that would allow Mai to retrieve some of her belongings which included Emmys, shoes, handbags, and other items.

However, when she arrived at his residence, she was blocked from entering by the house manager on orders from Jeezy. He was allegedly fearful that the former host of “The Real” would plant cameras and other listening devices in the house. That’s Jeezy’s side of the story according to his attorney.

Mai argued that Jeezy agreed to let her come pick up her belongings. But when she arrived, he changed his tune and violated the terms of the court order and did not allow her or her movers to go in the home and get her things. As a result, police were called to the property to resolve the disagreement.

In April, Mai claimed that she was physically and verbally abused by the rapper several times while they were married. She specifically cited four instances where she was physically harmed, with the most recent incident taking place at a Ritz Carlton hotel in San Francisco in April 2022 and inside a parked car in Miami in January 2022 weeks after she gave birth to their daughter, Monaco.

