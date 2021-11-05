Jay-Z was born on the streets of Brooklyn in the late 60s. He sold drugs, rose to the heights of the entertainment business, and even got the hottest chick in the game to wear his chain. Decades removed from his tenement building in Marcy Projects, Jay still finds a way to give back to his community, however he can.



According to Page Six, Roc Nation’s Team Roc and the Reform Alliance are partnering up to organize a job fair on November 18 at Madison Square Garden to help find jobs for single mothers, previously incarcerated, and other disadvantaged folks in the area.

Along with Roc Nation and Reform Alliance, Lowe’s, Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, Zara, the 40/40 Club and others, will conduct interviews with possible job candidates. Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said in a press release that she was hoping this job fair would jump start the city’s employment rate.

“My hope is this event will not only stimulate New York’s economy but pair the state’s best and brightest employees with the country’s leading organizations.”

Some people lack the information on how to properly build a resume, what to wear, and what things to say during an interview. According to RevoltTV, Roc Nation and Reform Alliance will provide services on these things, along with how to prepare for an interview, free of charge.

Dania Diaz, Team Roc’s managing director anticipates that this event will give uninformed men and women the tools to succeed in New York’s ever-changing job market.

“The Team Roc New York Job Fair is a real opportunity for socio-economic mobility for New Yorkers – those who want to work, yet have not had the exposure or connections to the right-fit jobs, or to the support services that can strengthen their prospects for employment,” Diaz said Wednesday.

“It is also a chance for us to work together – public, private, nonprofit sectors – to address the state’s labor shortages in a meaningful way,” he added.

While it hasn’t been confirmed whether Jay-Z will be at the job fair, he’s been pretty philanthropic these days. According to Black Enterprise, the hip-hop mogul bumped into an 11-year-old reporter named Jazlyn on Thursday, and told her what it takes to succeed in life.

“Believe in yourself, even before anyone else believes in you,” Jay-Z said. “You’ve got to have ultimate confidence, like you do. You’re very confident.”

T he Team Roc New York Job Fair will go from 9 am to 5 pm EST, on Nov. 18.