Law enforcement officials are looking to speak with the older brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins after a dead body was found inside the football player’s New Jersey home Tuesday.



According to TMZ Sports, Jenkins’ brother William is a “person of interest.” Ontario County, N.Y., District Attorney James Ritts told the sports site that William is not a suspect but they would like to talk to him “in relation to [the] dead body case at his brother’s house.”

The man found deceased inside Jenkins’ home has been identified as 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene. TMZ Sports reports that William Jenkins was arrested in upstate New York for an unrelated parole warrant issue some hours before police found Rene’s body inside Jenkins’ Fair Lawn, N.J., home.

According to the New York Post, Rene’s death is being treated as a homicide, and officials noted that the death appears “highly suspicious.”

Jenkins was in Florida when Rene’s body was found in the basement of his home. The Post reports that Rene was a music producer who used the moniker Trypps Beatz and was staying at Jenkins’ six-bedroom home. The NFL Network reported that police are investigating Rene’s death as a possible strangulation/suffocation incident.

Jenkins was reportedly told by his advisers to stay in Florida until the police investigation is complete.