The Super Bowl for Black women is here: the 2022 Essence Festival.

For its first in-person event in three years, the popular festival is returning to New Orleans with an impressive lineup of performers. Mixing a little bit of old-school and new-school, both young and old attendees have a fair share of musicians to enjoy.

In the festival’s 27th year, the headliners for the Essence Fest evening concert series will be Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj and New Edition. Minaj will perform on Friday, July 1, Jackson will perform Saturday, July 2, and New Edition will perform on Sunday, July 3.

Advertisement

Other musical performers include Jazmine Sullivan, Wizkid, Summer Walker, Ashanti, The Roots, Isley Brothers, Lucky Daye, Dru Hill, D-Nice, Sevyn Streeter, Tems, The Lox and many others. These musical acts will perform at the Caeser’s Superdome, where the New Orleans Saints play.

The festival starts on Thursday, June 30 and ends on July 3.

If you’re unable to make it down to the Big Easy, Essence Fest will continue its virtual format and live stream multiple events that will be taking place on site, a hybrid approach that festival organizers have called “phygital.”

G/O Media may get a commission Save $19 Retinol Renewal Kit This kit from Dermelect is here to help protect your face and keep it flawless as long as possible.

Wake up looking dewy fresh, and years younger, at least in your pores. Buy for $79 at Dermelect Advertisement

Hulu, the streaming giant, will be the official streaming partner for the festival of culture.

From Hulu:

This marks the first time ever that ESSENCE has made programming from its iconic Festival available on a streaming platform. Certain daytime programming like panel discussions and nightly musical performances will be available exclusively to Hulu subscribers to livestream at no additional cost (but you do need to be signed up on one of their plans to view the festivities.) The “ESSENCE FEST PRIMETIME” livestream will run on the platform July 1 - 3 from 7:00pm-11:59pm CT.

Advertisement

Even if you’re not at the festival for the performance shows, there will be a myriad of interactive events that will cover networking, finance, wellness, fashion, beauty and more.

Check to see if tickets are still available. We promise, you’ll have the best time ever.