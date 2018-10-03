The midterm elections are coming in November, and this vote comes at a critical point in our nation’s history. After all, we as Americans have the power to decide who will lead our country out of the despair of this Trumpian regime (barring no interference from Russia—let’s be real). Regardless, we must do our part and the message is clear: Get out and vote.

When We All Vote, a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization, wants to make sure that you get the message, too.

“I still believe that the power is in the people. It’s in us,” said When We All Vote co-chair, Janelle Monáe at an Atlanta rally. You might have seen a few familiar faces who have signed on to When We All Vote, too. Notably our beloved, forever-first lady, Michelle Obama. And guess what, y’all? The Root is When We All Vote’s proud media partner.

But back to the When We All Vote rally in Atlanta.

It was a sight to see. Students from Atlanta’s HBCUs including Spelman, Morehouse and Clark Atlanta University filled the Sister’s Chapel brimming with joy and enthusiasm. With the students’ chants and rolling applause, the feeling of hope was palpable. The students were a symbol of brighter days to come. Political analyst Angela Rye was the host.

“We can’t afford to sit on the sidelines, we can’t afford to let someone decide for us what our politics should be and what our policy interests should be,” Rye told The Root.



Be clear: Your vote matters. So, what are you going to do with it?

See the entire video above.