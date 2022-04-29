The House committee currently investigating all facets of the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol building will hold a series of public hearings in June, reported by ABC News. Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss) stated to reporters the public will hear from outside witnesses, people “we’ve not heard from before,” adding that “their testimony will be on point as to why this investigation was so important.”

From ABC News:

“We’ll tell the story about what happened. We will use a combination of witnesses, exhibits, things that we have — to the tens of thousands of exhibits we’ve interviewed and looked at as well as the hundreds of witnesses we deposed or just talked to in general,” Thompson said, as the committee works to wrap up more witness interviews in the coming weeks.

The eight hearings on tap so far will be held in a “mixture” of daytime and prime-time programming, starting on June 9th. Chairman Bennie Thompson, the committee will ask at least three GOP lawmakers by the end of the week to come before the committee, including Republicans serving in both the House and Senate.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md) states, “the hearings will be dramatic and include explosive revelations that the panel has been piecing together behind the scenes for months after interviewing more than 800 witnesses.” The committee has a self-imposed deadline to release a full report to Americans by the end of the summer or early fall–coinciding with the midterm elections.