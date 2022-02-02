Longtime friends Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith will reunite on screen when Smith guest stars on an upcoming episode of The Equalizer.



TVLine reports, Smith is Jessie Cook, “a brilliant and prolific thief with a photographic memory.” The “amoral, devious and unpredictable” Cook previously worked with Latifah’s Robyn McCall on a CIA mission, but the pair’s philosophical differences led them to swear to never work together again.

Fans of The Equalizer know that McCall is usually willing to do whatever it takes to help her clients. However, if she’s working with someone she hates and can’t trust, that means a person she cares about might be in trouble.

Smith and Latifah have worked together on the comedy hit Girls Trip, the 2008 drama The Secret Life of Bees, which Smith executive produced, and of course the 1996 classic action heist film Set It Off.

I will never stop singing the praises of Set It Off. To see four strong, independent Black women leading an action movie, and handling business in a way women weren’t always allowed to on screen was unforgettable.

As previously reported by The Root, Latifah has quietly made The Equalizer into one of CBS’ most successful series, despite constant football overruns, and nonexistent promotion. Seriously, the network does not promote it nearly as much as it does its FBI franchise or reality shows.

Using real life topics like police manipulation, family separation and racist Karens, The Equalizer is never at a loss for interesting stories.

Both actresses are experienced action stars, so we’re hoping we get an intense fight scene between the pair. The kind of brutal, crazy fight you can only shoot with a friend you trust.

As of now, reports only have Smith appearing in one episode, but the character certainly sounds like someone who could be a recurring thorn in McCall’s side.

New episodes of The Equalizer return Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c.