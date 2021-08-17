BabyFace. Teddy Riley. Patti Labelle. Gladys Knight. DMX. Snoop Dogg. Brandy. Monica.

When it comes to music icons, I think it’s pretty safe to say that the Verzuz Cinematic Universe (VCU) has hosted more than its fair share on both the virtual and physical stage since its inception. Moving past the days of spotty internet service to full blown productions in front of fans, one might wonder what the next evolution of the pandemic-born battle could look like?

Well, lucky for us, Damon Wayans has an idea: a comedy showdown. More specifically, a comedy showdown between himself and fellow legendary comedian Dave Chappelle. Complex reports that in a recent interview over the weekend on KBXX 97.9 the Box, Wayans was asked if he had been keeping up with any of the recent Verzuz battles. “No I have not,” he responded. “Do they do it with comedians?”

After being initially surprised at the iconic comedian’s answer, host J Mac then asked who he’d want to go up against in the hypothetical battle. “Chappelle,” Wayans answered. “I’m calling him out!”

Now, I know what you’re probably thinking: Damon vs. Dave? That’s an easy one, Chappelle for the W! And you know what? You just might be onto something.

However, before you just completely disregard Damon Wayans’ funny, I’d implore you to consider two things. The first thing would be the flavor he brought to the ’ 90s hit show, In Living Color. From Homey the Clown to Oswald Bates, the hilarious and ridiculous range Wayans possessed back then is still fodder for comedians to this day and no one can deny that. The second thing to consider would be his comedic acting on the early 2000s show, My Wife & Kids.

The latter show—and this is a hill I’m willing to die on—is even funnier than Wayans’ debut show and would probably serve as better proof as to why he would actually give Dave Chappelle a run for his money. Now, I may be biased because I grew up watching My Wife & Kids in real time with my family as opposed to reruns of ILC, but that’s neither here nor there.

What do you think? Would a Damon Wayans Verzuz Dave Chappelle showdown be a fair matchup? Let us know in the comments!