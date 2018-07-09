Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Donald Trump is full of shit. He has been his whole career. Whether it’s been lying about his wealth or the one time he acted like his own publicist to sell stories of excessive galavanting with buxom blondes, Trump has made a lifetime out of being full of it.



But, arguably his best caca-esque move has been the idea that he truly believes in America. For one, nothing Trump has made and sold under his line of Trump things—everything from cufflinks, ties, shirts to the workers who take jobs at Mar-a-Lago, a.k.a. Trump’s “Winter White House”—is made in America.

Now, while Trump has taken America into an unneeded and unwanted trade war with China, there is one product that will move freely across international waters with impunity: his daughter’s shitty clothing line.

That’s right, according to Forbes (the president’s favorite magazine to be spanked with), “100% of Ivanka Trump’s fashion products were made overseas—at least until early 2017” and none of that production will be affected by tariffs.

“On Friday morning, Trump implemented $34 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods ranging from auto parts to medical devices,” according to HuffPost.



Advertisement

Clothing and shoes, however, were not included. That means that the manufacturing companies that make Ivanka’s Florida retirement wear will still be able to function unscathed.

Here’s how the South China Morning Post breaks it all down.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative explained that the goods to be levied with tariffs were chosen based on what would disrupt the U.S. economy the least and have the least impact on consumers. Snopes, the fact checking website, pointed out that imposing tariffs would have a large impact on American consumers because 35% of all apparel imported in 2016 came from China. And 72% of shoes sold in the U.S. are from China.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Ivanka doesn’t trade in soybeans or she would have been gravely affected. That or Trump would’ve made sure that soybeans stayed off the list of tariffed items.

But the #MAGA crowd can rest assure that they still will be allowed to spout their racist views while wearing a sensible kitten heel made in China.