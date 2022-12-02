We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The day is finally here. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, is the final day of Angela Yee’s stint with the most notorious morning show on radio, The Breakfast Club.

In August, Black Twitter went into a frenzy when Yee seemingly tweeted out of nowhere, “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over.” But, the next day on the show, Yee explained that she’d be leaving the show in the coming months to begin airing her own radio show, Way Up with Angela Yee.

Now, the day has finally come, and now The Breakfast Love that we have grown to love (and hate) is over.

Yee’s final show was with her co-hosts, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, wishing Yee good luck in her future endeavors.

Charlamagne said at one point during the show, “I do want to just say, Angela Yee, job well done. Job well done. They can never take away what we built. We’ve all made history together as a radio show, we’re in the Radio Hall of Fame. We are linked together forever, and us three have created a blueprint for a lot of people to follow.”

He continued, “I just thank God for bringing us together, and I thank God for the last 13 years. I can’t wait to see what God has planned for us next, and I know that it’s going to be incredible and I know you’re going to have tremendous success with Way up with Angela Yee.”

Angela Yee’s Last On-Air Moments On The Breakfast Club

DJ added shortly after, “I’m going to miss my sister. I’m not going to miss you taking stabs at me, [but] I’m going to miss my sister.”

For many years, Yee paid for the sins of her co-hosts for some of their outlandish comments and questions. But now that the voice of reason is gone from the show, what will it be like now?

Charlamagne is a loose cannon who is known for his outlandish and in many cases, disrespectful questions. DJ Envy on the other hand is just unexpected. So how will the show change? Will it be better? Worse? Less-interesting? Only time will tell.