It's National Comic Book Day! Here are the Best Comic Books by Black Creators Right Now

It’s National Comic Book Day and what better way to celebrate than to get into these groundbreaking comics by Black creators. Not sure where to start? How about a Black-owned comic book store?



We decided to reach out to the owner of Third Coast Comics in Chicago, Terry “Doc Midnight” Gant. He has been described as the “local human comic encyclopedia” and will not only quickly recommend titles based on your interests but may even suggest a drink to pair with it. “When people come into my shop and see there’s a Black comic book [store] owner, they are more apt to broach the subject of what’s hot in the Black comic book universe.” Gant states. “My all-time favorite is Justice Society in the ‘90s and early 2000's. It had four different characters who were Black, including the leader, ‘ Mr. Terrific .’ There are also so many independent comic books, too.”

Advertisement

Though the pandemic has slowed down foot traffic, Third Coast Comics is thriving online. When asked what he was doing for National Comic Book Day, he laughed and replied, “I’m open. I have survived.”

In the short video above, he shares five must-have comics, featuring Black lead characters, written by Black authors. If you’ve been a bit out the loop like myself, you’ll be surprised by some of these cool titles by major authors. Support creators of color and your local comic book store!

