It's Kwanzaa Time! And ABF Creative Has the Perfect Podcast to Enjoy the Holiday With a New Twist

Christmas might be in the rearview, but Kwanzaa is in full swing—as evidenced by our gift guides and ongoing writeups here at The Root. And as we celebrate our community and culture while abiding by each of the Seven Principles, you might be surprised to learn that there’s a new podcast on deck putting a new spin on a holiday that many of us have celebrated our entire lives.

Kwanzaa Time!, developed and distributed by ABF Creative, is a collection of 15-minute captivating tales that have been passed down through generations and crafted to enlighten and entertain the youth while honoring our proud African heritage. By putting a modern twist on traditional Kwanzaa stories, courtesy of narration by renowned storyteller Oni Lasana (a.k.a. Aunti Oni), Kwanzaa Time! delivers a relatable cultural experience for youth ages eight and up.



“Wanted to end 2020 with something fun for Black families,” Anthony Frasier, CEO of ABF Creative, tweeted in announcing the series. “We’ve built up quite an audience for our African Folktales & wanted to give ppl an easy way to do #kwanzaa. Every day during Kwanzaa a new episode will drop with a story by legendary storyteller Oni Lasana.”

“Kwanzaa Time! is a good touchpoint where we can refocus, recalibrate, and bring to the forefront traditions that never were lost,” executive producer Wanda Reynolds said in a statement provided to The Root.



In light of COVID-19, it also serves as supplemental educational content that both parents and educators can use to teach at home.

“Kwanzaa Time! is a companion of what should all be in our hearts,” Anthony Frasier, ABF Creative CEO, said in a statement provided to The Root. “And to be taught at a young age: love, compassion, and determination.”



Kwanzaa Time! is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcast fix.