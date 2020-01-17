It Takes a Special Kind of Stupid to Get Charged With Battery for Slapping a Cop's Ass. Odell Beckham Jr. Is That Special Kind of Stupid

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates in the locker room with Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers after their 42-25 win over Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo : Chris Graythen ( Getty Images )

Odell Beckham Jr. lives for attention.

From his on-field attire to his off-field lifestyle, the Pro-Bowl receiver lives for the limelight.



And in doing so, he often puts himself in situations that are equal parts precarious and unnecessary. Case in point, I’m writing this because instead of celebrating LSU’s college football championship on Monday like a normal person, the Safaree of the NFL instead opted to do this:

On a night that should’ve had absolutely nothing to do with him, the 27-year-old attention whore decided to inexplicably slap a cop on the ass while celebrating LSU’s win in their locker room. As a result, an arrest warrant has been issued and he’s now facing a simple battery charge for assaulting a police officer.



But Beckham didn’t stop there; he also allegedly handed out hundreds of dollars in cash to the winners as a reward for stomping a mudhole in the Clemson Tigers, which it’s hard to be thankful for since doing so is an NCAA violation that could lead to suspensions or worse.

LSU released the following statement on the matter:



“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

Bruh. Why are you like this?

Hopefully, the student-athletes are able to avoid any punishments because the NCAA doesn’t play when it comes to monetary gifts, but as for the battery charge? As easily avoidable as it was, it might be the long-overdue wake-up call the former New York Giant desperately needs.

I doubt it though.