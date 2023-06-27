It’s Your Move, Pusha T. Where’s the Response to Jim Jones' Diss Track?

It’s a fun time to be a hip-hop fan. Not only do we have a good beef between two good MCs, but they are also putting their qualms on wax. We don’t like beefs that stay on Twitter. Hop on a song and tell us how you feel.

Jim Jones did exactly that over the weekend when he dropped a proper diss track titled, “Summer Collection,” which is in response to the Pusha T snippet that was heard last week during Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton fashion show. Jones even used the same beat that the Virginia MC was rapping over.

Jim Jones - Summer Collection | From The Block Performance 🎙(New York)

In the track, Jones can be heard rapping, “My Name Is My Name but they ain’t screaming that/ They talking about the Wrath of Caine but we ain’t seen it yet/ We got the switches on that bitches, your whole team get wet/ Let me chill ’cause I don’t wanna get my team upset.”

He continues, “The only beef you know, nigga, is Arby’s or the Big Mac/ We don’t drive through, we drive by in the car with the big MAC/ The last shit you dropped, that shit was garbage, take that shit back/ Plus you got your brother rappin’, what you tryna bring the Clipse back?/ Talk about your brother, what happened to that boy?/ He’s looking like they’ve been selling crack to that boy.”

While the diss track would’ve been enough, the Dipset rapper had plenty more to say about Pusha. During a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, Jones called into the show and had a lot of words for the It’s Almost Dry rapper.

After clarifying that their beef was all “fun and games,” that didn’t stop him from still making some remarks about his adversary. During the call, he said, “Who’s gonna spin the block for him? Is Pharrell gonna spin the block for him? Is Malice gonna say a prayer? Who’s gonna spin the block for him?”

He continued, “I’m talking about musically, too. I ain’t talking about thug shit — we already know I can do that. Who he got that’s gon’ spin the block for him? Malice is a preacher who works at Walmart.”

It’s time for Pusha T to respond

It’s time, Pusha. You got what you wanted. Jim took the bait, he poked his head out, and now it’s time for you to cut it off (metaphorically, of course ).

It’s a similar approach that Pusha took during his beef with Drake in 2017. He took a couple of jabs on “Infrared,” the closing track of his exceptional third studio album, DAYTONA.

Drake took the bait and responded with a great diss track, “Duppy Freestyle.” But Pusha T retaliated with the most ruthless diss track in recent years and ended the war of rhymes altogether with “The Story of Adidon.”

In the case of Jim Jones, Pusha didn’t instigate the beef, but he was the first to put his frustrations on wax, throwing light shots on a song that isn’t even officially released yet.

I think that was intentional. Pusha wanted that short snippet to be played just so Jim Jones could respond to it. Now that he has, King Push has the opportunity to bomb on the “We Fly High” rapper.



As rap fans, all we can do is sit and wait patiently.

