Following the loss of her seat in the House of Representatives, Utah politician Mia Love is not happy with her president.

According to CNN, during her concession speech in the congressional race against Democrat Ben McAdams, Love responded to Donald Trump’s petty-ass comment that “Mia Love gave me no love and she lost. Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia,” which definitely sounds like a bad Wrestlemania soundbite or somesuch.

Love wasn’t about to take it sitting down. From CNN:

“The President’s behavior towards me made me wonder: What did he have to gain by saying such a thing about a fellow Republican,” Love said during her speech in Salt Lake City. “It was not really about asking him to do more, was it? Or was it something else? Well Mr. President, we’ll have to chat about that.” She continued, “However, this gave me a clear vision of his world as it is. No real relationships, just convenient transactions. That is an insufficient way to implement sincere service and policy.”

Mia must know a little something about transactional politics. According to FiveThirtyEight, she apparently voted with Trump almost 96 percent of the time since he’s been in office. While most Republican congressmen and congresswomen naturally would align with a Republican president, Love was more in tune with Trump than even Lindsey Graham, the senior U.S. senator from the red state of South Carolina, who voted with Trump “only” 89.9 percent of the time. No wonder Love thought she might get a little love back!

Too bad Trump is as fickle as his hairpiece in a brisk breeze—and besides, frustratingly, even if not surprisingly, more than a hundred former and current House Republicans acted even more closely in line with Trump since he came into office than Love did. But we already know Trump doesn’t like anything except effusive, fawning praise.

Guess she isn’t one of his “African Americans.”