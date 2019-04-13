Photo: Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Public outcry has taken over social media as Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar continues to be targeted by Donald Trump and his fringe followers.

As previously reported by The Root, Trump has been spitting vitriol at the Minnesota rep, mocking her just days after a man was arrested for threatening to kill her. On Friday evening, Trump took it another step further with yet another dangerous and threatening tweet. Posted at 5:35 ET, the tweet features a video that shows Rep. Ilhan Omar speaking to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in March 2018. Omar’s comments are followed by vivid images of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.



Trump pinned the hate-filled tweet on his Twitter . “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!” He wrote above the graphic video.



Out of respect for veterans, victims, survivors, and the PTSD-triggering effects of re-watching the attacks, the tweet won’t be re-posted in this article. Trump clearly has no such regard or respect.



In addition to the hate-filled Islamophobic posts from Trump, and the death threats that have come both before and after, The New York Post also carried out its own journalistic attack against Omar. A similar violent and unnecessary image of 9/11 was smeared across their front page this week.



Advertisement

“Rep. Ilhan Omar: 9/11 was ‘Some people did something,’” the cover read. A caption underneath added, “Here’s your something ... 2,977 people dead by terrorism.”



The outpouring of support for Omar this week, and particularly after Trump’s latest tweet, was immediate. #IStandWithIlhan began quickly trending on Twitter:

Advertisement









Advertisement









Advertisement





Presidential candidates also spoke out too:

Advertisement

Advertisement





Still, our dear Ava DuVernay said it best by giving Trump a large dose of his own medicine. Over Trump’s racist remembrance of “the good ol’ days” of racist white supremacy, Ava shows the harsh reality of this country’s history of violence against Black and Brown people:

Advertisement





The hate has got to stop.