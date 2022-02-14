It looks like one of our forever tv, film, and all-around faves, Issa “Always Doing GOAT Shit” Rae, has added yet another title to her resume: Queen of Inglewood.



According to People, over the weekend, the Insecure star was awarded the prestigious (and hella fitting) honor during the Taste of Inglewood ceremony. Presented by Mayor James T. Butts, he explained that the multi-hyphenate was the first person to ever receive the keys in the city’s 114-year history.

“So we present the very first key in over 114 years of incorporation of the city of Inglewood to Issa Rae, the Queen of Inglewood,” Butts said.

“I’m a little emotional, I’m trying to be a thug right now. The mayor really flabbergasted me in that this is the first key,” a clearly choked-up Rae said in her acceptance speech. “It’s a huge honor and I just want to thank you all so much for your support. Thank you to the mayor, thank you to the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us to showcase this city that I love so much.”

She further added, “I have to give love to my grandparents who have lived here, who have lived in Briarwood for a long time and who established my first point of view of Inglewood and love the city themselves; my mom and my sister who live here actively. And just for being here, I have to give a shout-out to my collaborators and my company members at Hoorae who have come out here to support me. But I’m truly honored to receive this. I will always put on for my city. Inglewood, South L.A., stand up.”

I know that’s right!

If this news is feeling a bit deja vu-ish, then your brain might be remembering that one scene from episode eight from the final season of Insecure, in which she partly envisions herself as a hometown heroine making a lasting impact in Inglewood and receiving the keys to the city as well.

Talk about “dreamed it, then real lifed-it.” Congrats to Issa “Keys to the Muhfuggin City” Rae.