If it were up to us, we’d give Issa Rae all the awards.

Not just for the five groundbreaking seasons of Insecure she gave us, but also because she’s the kind of person who wants the whole crew to be successful.



It appears we’re not the only ones who noticed how amazing she is, as Variety reports the star will receive the 2022 Visionary Award from the Producers Guild.

With past recipients including Octavia Spencer, Kenya Barris and Ava DuVernay, the Visionary Award “honors producers across television, film or new media who share inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture.”

Well that describes everything Issa does with all her projects. From her breakout bestseller “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” to creating and starring in Insecure to appearing in films like Little and The Hate U Give, as well as executive producing The Photograph and The Lovebirds.

She’s also an executive producer and occasional guest star on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. Her reactions in the “Gang Orientation” skit are fall off the bed funny.

Honestly, everything she does is entertaining and impactful.

Later this year, she can be heard as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

“Issa makes us excited for the future of television,” Producers Guild of America presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said in a statement. “With her series Insecure, she achieved the highest levels of comedy, perspective and performance possible, and her sharp wit and distinct voice will undoubtedly continue to drive quality entertainment featuring underrepresented voices. Beyond Issa’s prolific work, she is a role model and inspiration to the next generation of creatives through her mentorship programs like ColorCreative, and more recently, Project Greenlight. We are thrilled to honor Issa this year.”

Rae doesn’t just deserve to be recognized as a Visionary as a producer, she’s an entrepreneur spreading her wings into multiple platforms.

As previously reported by The Root, her Raedio signed a multi-project development deal with Audible. The partnership includes “scripted comedy, audio extensions of existing content, and entertainment-based nonfiction projects.”

Frankly, we’re just excited to see Issa Rae get her well deserved flowers on a big stage, and we hope this leads to even more world domination.