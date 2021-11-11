How’s “President Abrams” sound to you?



We’re not even a year into the Biden presidency but that’s not stopping anybody from speculating about the chance that Georgia Democratic activist Stacey Abrams is eyeing the White House in 2024 or 2028, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Abrams may be one of the few Dems with a national profile that remains unscathed as the agenda President Biden ran on gets bogged down in Congress. Since her 2017 loss in the Georgia gubernatorial race, Abrams has been a force in her state’s politics and nationally. Her voter registration effort is widely credited with the Dems’ Georgia flip in 2020, delivering her party both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats and flipping its presidential vote from Trump in 2016 to Biden.



Now, everybody wants to know if she can use that same political muscle to push her way to higher office.



From the AJC:

Abrams has never shied away from her ambitions to run for the White House one day. She’s said it’s her responsibility as a woman of color to be transparent about her plans in order to inspire other young women or people of color to aim high.

The AJC piece also referenced Newsweek’s cover story of Abrams which coincidentally (wink, wink) dropped a week after an election in Virginia which was viewed as revealing Democrat’s potential weakness for next year’s midterms. Even the piece’s headline wasn’t exactly subtle: Can Stacey Abrams Save the Democrats—Again?



From Newsweek:

First, she believes she can teach Democrats in increasingly diverse, Republican-dominated states like Texas, North Carolina and Florida how to win by engaging long-neglected segments such as people of color, the poor and young voters. Second, she wants to prevent restrictive voting measures and manipulated district maps that suppress or dilute minority votes. If Abrams accomplishes the first two goals, she believes the third and ultimate goal is also possible: Launch herself by 2029 into the White House, perhaps via a term or so as Georgia governor. “Stacey has a plan, and it’s only a surprise to people who haven’t paid attention,” says an adviser who asked not to be identified to speak freely about her thinking. “She plans to become the first Black woman governor in the United States next year. And then run for president in 2024 if Biden does not, or in 2028 if he does.”

The piece quotes an Abrams spokesman saying that she hasn’t made any plans about running for higher office. We all know that doesn’t mean that plans don’t change.



