The life and times of Snoop D-O-Double G will be headed to a screen near us soon!

Per Deadline, the new Death Row Records owner will be getting his first-ever biopic, produced by Universal Pictures. The forthcoming feature is also set to be the first project produced under the newly- formed Death Row Pictures banner with Black Panther scribe Joe Robert Cole tapped to pen the script. Additionally, the film will be directed by Allen Hughes and is expected to include songs from Snoop’s catalog, which will only add to the authenticity of the storytelling. Beaming about the prospect of the film, Snoop said in a statement:

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind. It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Universal’s Chairman Donna Langley echoed similar sentiments, adding: “Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture. We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist.”



“Snoop Dogg, not just the artist, but the man and his brand, has transcended generations with his connection and appeal to audiences. His story is so authentic and utterly inspiring, and to have the opportunity to tell his story allows me to go back to the hood 30 years after Menace II Society, and say more now than I could then,” said Hughes.