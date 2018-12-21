Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The internet is buzzing about the prospect of the youngest Obama daughter becoming a Wolverine—not the X-Man with adamantium claws, but a student at the university whose only superpower seems to be the ability to lose to arch-rival Ohio State.

According to Page Six, Sasha Obama posted a photo to her private Instagram account showing her and two of her high school friends who are reportedly headed to study at the University of Michigan in the fall.

“So proud to say I’m going to college with my sisters!!” read the 17-year-old’s caption that allegedly celebrated her acceptance into the college located in Ann Arbor Michigan. The post included the school’s football stadium and tagged the university’s official Instagram account.

Sasha is currently a senior at Washington D.C.’s Sidwell Friends School and is scheduled to graduate from the prestigious academy in June. Her older sister, Malia Obama, is currently enrolled at Harvard.

The University of Michigan has a total enrollment of 46,000 students and is ranked #27 in U.S. News’ 2019 list of National Universities.