Rihanna may not be giving fans a whole lot of new music these days, but she is definitely coming through with products to make us look and feel our best. She’s already got us losing our minds for her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line (The Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick is a makeup bag must-have, by the way). And now, the Bajan beauty is preparing for total hair domination with a potential launch of a line of Fenty Hair products.



In March of 2021, Bad Gal RiRi’s Limited Liability Company, Roraj Trade, LLC, filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Fenty Hair, teasing that she was gearing up to make hair care products including shampoo, styling and coloring products. And now, according to an Instagram post from The Shade Room, it looks like Fenty Hair filed additional trademark documents on July 15 to include hair accessories such as bows, ponytail holders and pins, as well as wigs and hair extensions. Does this mean we’re all going to be rocking Fenty Hair weaves and wigs sometime in the near future?

The singer, new mom and style icon has been quietly making moves since launching her Fenty Beauty line in 2017, of which she owns half along with French luxury goods company LVMH. The line was born out of the artist’s desire to make cosmetics that were more inclusive of diverse skin types and tones. And in a short time, the products have dominated the cosmetics industry and earned her fans worldwide. The line generated over $550 million in revenue in 2020 and made her the youngest woman to become a self-made billionaire, worth a whopping $1.4 billion (take that, Kylie Jenner!).

Let’s just hope we won’t have to wait as long for Fenty Hair products as we have for a new Rihanna album.